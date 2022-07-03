|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|MacKinnon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|110
|002
|—
|4
E_Peña (11). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (23). HR_Rengifo (5), Peña 2 (11). SB_Harrison (1).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ortega pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:23. A_36,048 (41,168).
