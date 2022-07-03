Los AngelesHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30232Totals354104
Villar 3b3000Altuve 2b5131
Trout cf4000Peña ss5243
Ohtani dh4011Alvarez dh4010
Ward rf3010Gurriel 1b4010
Rengifo ss-2b4111Tucker rf4000
Stefanic 2b3000Díaz 3b3000
Velazquez ss1000Dubón cf4000
Stassi c2000McCormick lf3110
MacKinnon 1b3000Maldonado c3000
Walsh ph-1b1000
Harrison lf1100
Marsh ph-lf1000

Los Angeles0110000002
Houston0001100024

E_Peña (11). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (9), Gurriel (23). HR_Rengifo (5), Peña 2 (11). SB_Harrison (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Suarez42-342204
Ortega020010
Quijada11-310021
Wantz110000
Loup100001
Tepera L,1-22-322200
Houston
Valdez6322513
Neris100002
Montero100002
Pressly W,2-2100003

Ortega pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:23. A_36,048 (41,168).

