MinnesotaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals344124
Arraez 1b3100Altuve 2b3110
Correa ss4010Gurriel 1b3010
Polanco 2b4110Alvarez lf4010
Miranda dh4011Bregman 3b4232
Gordon cf2000Tucker rf4110
Celestino cf2000Mancini dh4021
Kepler rf4021Peña ss4020
Urshela 3b3010Dubón cf4011
Cave lf4000Maldonado c4000
Sánchez c3000

Minnesota0000000022
Houston01010020x4

E_Polanco (8), Dubón (4). DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kepler (16), Tucker (21), Mancini (18), Altuve (27). HR_Bregman (19).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Sanchez L,0-1462214
Sands241103
Megill111101
Pagán110001
Houston
Verlander W,16-36000010
Stanek H,13110002
Smith1-320001
Neris H,2011-332212
Abreu S,2-21-300011

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Sands pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Sanchez (Altuve). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:19. A_32,639 (41,168).

