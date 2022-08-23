|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|Arraez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Gordon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|100
|20x
|—
|4
E_Polanco (8), Dubón (4). DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kepler (16), Tucker (21), Mancini (18), Altuve (27). HR_Bregman (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Sanchez L,0-1
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Sands
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Megill
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,16-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Stanek H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris H,20
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Abreu S,2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Sands pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Sanchez (Altuve). WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.
T_3:19. A_32,639 (41,168).
