Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 1 3 1
Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0
Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Peraza pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1
Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 1 1 1 McCormick cf 3 2 2 1
Knr-Falefa ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 1
Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
New York 010 000 010 — 2 Houston 010 002 10x — 4
E—Altuve (1). DP—New York 1, Houston 0. LOB—New York 7, Houston 7. 2B—Stanton (1), Peña 2 (2), Maldonado (1). HR—Bader (1), Rizzo (1), Gurriel (1), McCormick (1), Peña (1).
IP H R ER BB SO New York
Taillon 4 1/3 4 1 1 3 0
Schmidt L,0-1 1 2 2 2 2 0
Trivino 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Montas 1 1 1 1 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 6 3 1 1 1 11
Neris H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero H,1 2/3 2 1 1 1 2
Pressly S,1-1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Schmidt pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Verlander (Rizzo).
Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Chris Guccione.
T—3:21. A—41,487 (41,168).
