PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29131212
Schwarber lf311112.250
Hoskins 1b400001.120
Realmuto c301001.167
Harper dh400002.200
Castellanos rf400002.125
Bohm 3b301001.286
Segura 2b300002.143
Vierling cf100010.000
a-Stott ph-ss100000.000
Sosa ss200001.000
b-Marsh ph-cf100000.231

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2947429
Altuve 2b411002.308
Peña ss412001.400
Alvarez lf411301.130
Bregman 3b311011.238
Tucker rf300011.190
Vázquez dh301100.286
Mancini 1b301001.111
McCormick cf300002.211
Maldonado c200000.200

Philadelphia000001000_131
Houston00000400x_470

a-lined out for Vierling in the 8th. b-flied out for Sosa in the 8th.

E_Schwarber (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (3). HR_Schwarber (3), off Valdez; Alvarez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Schwarber (4), Alvarez 3 (6), Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Hoskins, Vázquez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Mancini).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 0-251-332215705.23
Alvarado, BS, 0-11-3122111810.80
Domínguez1-31000093.00
Eflin110002180.00
Robertson110001150.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 2-0621129931.46
Neris, H, 2100002100.00
Abreu, H, 2100001100.00
Pressly, S, 2-211000070.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-2, Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Realmuto), Wheeler (Maldonado). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_42,958 (41,168).

