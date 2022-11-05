|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|12
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Vierling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Marsh ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.130
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Vázquez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000_1
|3
|1
|Houston
|000
|004
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-lined out for Vierling in the 8th. b-flied out for Sosa in the 8th.
E_Schwarber (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (3). HR_Schwarber (3), off Valdez; Alvarez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Schwarber (4), Alvarez 3 (6), Vázquez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Hoskins, Vázquez.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Mancini).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|70
|5.23
|Alvarado, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|10.80
|Domínguez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|Eflin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 2-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|93
|1.46
|Neris, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Abreu, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Pressly, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-2, Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Realmuto), Wheeler (Maldonado). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:13. A_42,958 (41,168).
