|Philadelphia
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hensley dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Clemens dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bannon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|010
|—
|3
|Houston
|110
|110
|00x
|—
|4
E_Bregman (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Houston 6. 2B_Hensley (1), Maldonado (2). HR_Realmuto (3), Clemens (3), Meyers (2).
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Urquidy (Schwarber). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_2:46. A_41,669 (41,000).
