PhiladelphiaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33352Totals31493
Stott 2b5010Peña ss4110
Turner ss4010Bregman 3b2110
Schwarber lf1100Alvarez lf3010
Castellanos rf4000J.Abreu 1b4000
Marsh cf3000Tucker rf4021
Realmuto c4111Hensley dh4110
Bohm 1b4000Meyers cf4111
Clemens dh4111Bannon 2b3000
Sosa 3b4010Maldonado c3021

Philadelphia0100100103
Houston11011000x4

E_Bregman (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Houston 6. 2B_Hensley (1), Maldonado (2). HR_Realmuto (3), Clemens (3), Meyers (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Falter L,0-541-384433
Brogdon12-300001
Soto100001
Ortiz110002
Houston
Urquidy W,2-251-332213
Neris H,22-300011
Montero H,2120002
B.Abreu H,4101011
Pressly S,3-3100001

HBP_Urquidy (Schwarber). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_2:46. A_41,669 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

