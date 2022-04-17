HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3448437
Altuve 2b501101.138
Brantley lf500001.241
Bregman 3b200021.259
Tucker rf401001.129
Gurriel 1b400000.200
Goodrum dh412002.167
McCormick cf400001.348
Peña ss323100.345
Maldonado c311210.059

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2903009
Frazier 2b401001.231
France 1b402000.265
Winker lf400002.172
Suárez dh300002.172
Crawford ss200000.379
Toro 3b300000.053
Kelenic rf300001.120
Rodríguez cf300003.107
Raleigh c300000.182

Houston010020100_480
Seattle000000000_030

LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Goodrum (1), Peña (3). 3B_Peña (1). HR_Maldonado (1), off Flexen. RBIs_Peña (2), Maldonado 2 (3), Altuve (3). SF_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Brantley, Tucker 2); Seattle 0. RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_McCormick. GIDP_Toro.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 1-1830008870.69
Neris100001150.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-2653313725.23
Festa1-321111207.36
Sheffield2-300010100.00
Swanson210003310.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sheffield 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:36. A_38,504 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

