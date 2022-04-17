|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|7
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.138
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Goodrum dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Peña ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.059
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.379
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.107
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Houston
|010
|020
|100_4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Goodrum (1), Peña (3). 3B_Peña (1). HR_Maldonado (1), off Flexen. RBIs_Peña (2), Maldonado 2 (3), Altuve (3). SF_Peña.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Brantley, Tucker 2); Seattle 0. RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_McCormick. GIDP_Toro.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-1
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|87
|0.69
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|5.23
|Festa
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|7.36
|Sheffield
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Swanson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sheffield 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:36. A_38,504 (47,929).
