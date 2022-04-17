HoustonSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals29030
Altuve 2b5011Frazier 2b4010
Brantley lf5000France 1b4020
Bregman 3b2000Winker lf4000
Tucker rf4010Suárez dh3000
Gurriel 1b4000Crawford ss2000
Goodrum dh4120Toro 3b3000
McCormick cf4000Kelenic rf3000
Peña ss3231Rodríguez cf3000
Maldonado c3112Raleigh c3000

Houston0100201004
Seattle0000000000

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Goodrum (1), Peña (3). 3B_Peña (1). HR_Maldonado (1). SF_Peña (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander W,1-1830008
Neris100001
Seattle
Flexen L,0-2653313
Festa1-321111
Sheffield2-300010
Swanson210003

HBP_Verlander (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:36. A_38,504 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

