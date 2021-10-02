|Houston
|14
|14
|7
|10
|—
|45
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
First Quarter
HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 4:23.
HOU_Singleton 47 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 1:14.
Second Quarter
HOU_McCaskill 27 run (Witherspoon kick), 13:01.
HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 9:33.
TLSA_FG Long 33, 1:22.
Third Quarter
HOU_Owens 45 interception return (Witherspoon kick), 14:06.
Fourth Quarter
HOU_S.Green 8 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 14:55.
TLSA_Naylor 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 9:26.
HOU_FG Witherspoon 48, 4:19.
A_15,890.
|HOU
|TLSA
|First downs
|22
|14
|Total Net Yards
|405
|289
|Rushes-yards
|33-144
|28-31
|Passing
|261
|258
|Punt Returns
|4-75
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-25
|1-9
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-45
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|20-39-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-29
|Punts
|4-43.75
|6-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-90
|11-119
|Time of Possession
|32:26
|27:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, McCaskill 17-77, Henry 2-28, Smith 5-22, Car 6-17, Ogbogu 1-0, Tune 2-0. Tulsa, Watkins 8-39, S.Anderson 4-34, Brooks 8-(minus 2), Brin 8-(minus 40).
PASSING_Houston, Tune 17-24-1-241, Ogbogu 2-5-0-20. Tulsa, Brin 20-39-3-258.
RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 6-82, McCaskill 3-8, Erwin 2-28, Carter 2-19, Herslow 2-19, Singleton 1-47, Trahan 1-40, Henry 1-10, S.Green 1-8. Tulsa, Crawford 5-101, Stokes 5-33, Naylor 3-60, J.Johnson 3-24, M.Jones 1-16, Santana 1-12, Brooks 1-7, Watkins 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 45.