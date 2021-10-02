Houston141471045
Tulsa030710

First Quarter

HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 4:23.

HOU_Singleton 47 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 1:14.

Second Quarter

HOU_McCaskill 27 run (Witherspoon kick), 13:01.

HOU_McCaskill 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 9:33.

TLSA_FG Long 33, 1:22.

Third Quarter

HOU_Owens 45 interception return (Witherspoon kick), 14:06.

Fourth Quarter

HOU_S.Green 8 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 14:55.

TLSA_Naylor 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 9:26.

HOU_FG Witherspoon 48, 4:19.

A_15,890.

HOUTLSA
First downs2214
Total Net Yards405289
Rushes-yards33-14428-31
Passing261258
Punt Returns4-751-4
Kickoff Returns2-251-9
Interceptions Ret.3-451-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-120-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost0-04-29
Punts4-43.756-45.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards11-9011-119
Time of Possession32:2627:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, McCaskill 17-77, Henry 2-28, Smith 5-22, Car 6-17, Ogbogu 1-0, Tune 2-0. Tulsa, Watkins 8-39, S.Anderson 4-34, Brooks 8-(minus 2), Brin 8-(minus 40).

PASSING_Houston, Tune 17-24-1-241, Ogbogu 2-5-0-20. Tulsa, Brin 20-39-3-258.

RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 6-82, McCaskill 3-8, Erwin 2-28, Carter 2-19, Herslow 2-19, Singleton 1-47, Trahan 1-40, Henry 1-10, S.Green 1-8. Tulsa, Crawford 5-101, Stokes 5-33, Naylor 3-60, J.Johnson 3-24, M.Jones 1-16, Santana 1-12, Brooks 1-7, Watkins 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 45.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

