|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Julks lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|030
|01x
|—
|5
LOB_Los Angeles 13, Houston 6. 2B_Drury (14), Tucker 2 (12), Julks (8), J.Abreu (8). HR_Drury (10). SB_Tucker (8). SF_J.Abreu (3).
|5
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Detmers.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:36. A_34,037 (41,000).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.