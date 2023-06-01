Los AngelesHouston
Totals382112Totals32595
Ward lf5011Altuve 2b4110
Trout cf3000Peña ss4010
Ohtani dh5010Alvarez dh3000
Drury 2b5121Bregman 3b3012
Thaiss c4000Tucker rf4230
Renfroe rf5030J.Abreu 1b3012
Urshela 3b4120Julks lf4110
Walsh 1b3000Meyers cf4000
Neto ss4020Diaz c3111

Los Angeles0100100002
Houston01003001x5

LOB_Los Angeles 13, Houston 6. 2B_Drury (14), Tucker 2 (12), Julks (8), J.Abreu (8). HR_Drury (10). SB_Tucker (8). SF_J.Abreu (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Detmers L,0-5564422
Webb100001
Joyce110002
Loup121101
Houston
Blanco W,1-051-372235
Neris H,102-310001
B.Abreu H,9110010
Montero H,4110002
Pressly S,11-12110001

WP_Detmers.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:36. A_34,037 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

