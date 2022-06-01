|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|5
|3
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Gurriel ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Pinder dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|b-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Barrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Houston
|001
|000
|004_5
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|301_4
|4
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. b-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 2. 2B_Peña (7), Alvarez (5), Andrus 2 (13). HR_Bethancourt (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Díaz (11), Bregman (28), Alvarez 3 (31), Andrus 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (10). CS_Díaz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Maldonado 2, Peña); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Bethancourt). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Peña, Pache. GIDP_Tucker, Pache.
DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|2
|3
|3
|2
|6
|95
|2.23
|Abreu, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.91
|Pressly, S, 10-12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.77
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|89
|2.96
|Acevedo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.96
|Puk
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.29
|Jiménez, L, 2-3, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26
|3.92
|Selman, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0, Puk 1-0, Jiménez 2-0, Selman 3-3. HBP_Verlander (Barrera), Puk (Alvarez). WP_Irvin, Jiménez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:07. A_5,189 (46,847).
