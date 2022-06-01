HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36511553
Altuve 2b411010.279
Tucker rf401011.239
Bregman 3b420110.221
Alvarez dh402300.272
Díaz 1b401110.214
Castro c000000.104
Peña ss502001.285
McCormick lf401001.231
Dubón cf311010.190
Maldonado c301000.133
a-Gurriel ph-1b111000.223

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3044428
Kemp 2b400000.238
Laureano rf411001.231
Pinder dh210011.252
b-Lowrie ph100000.217
Brown 1b400003.204
Andrus ss412200.247
Bethancourt c411201.229
Barrera lf200000.255
Smith 3b200011.200
Pache cf300001.169

Houston001000004_5110
Oakland000000301_440

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. b-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 2. 2B_Peña (7), Alvarez (5), Andrus 2 (13). HR_Bethancourt (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Díaz (11), Bregman (28), Alvarez 3 (31), Andrus 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (10). CS_Díaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Maldonado 2, Peña); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Bethancourt). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Peña, Pache. GIDP_Tucker, Pache.

DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Brown).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander723326952.23
Abreu, W, 3-0100001102.91
Pressly, S, 10-12121101182.77
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin52-361122892.96
Acevedo2-31000082.96
Puk11-310000151.29
Jiménez, L, 2-3, H, 22-324421263.92
Selman, BS, 0-12-310010160.00

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0, Puk 1-0, Jiménez 2-0, Selman 3-3. HBP_Verlander (Barrera), Puk (Alvarez). WP_Irvin, Jiménez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_5,189 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you