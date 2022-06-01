HoustonOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365115Totals30444
Altuve 2b4110Kemp 2b4000
Tucker rf4010Laureano rf4110
Bregman 3b4201Pinder dh2100
Alvarez dh4023Lowrie ph1000
Díaz 1b4011Brown 1b4000
Castro c0000Andrus ss4122
Peña ss5020Bethancourt c4112
McCormick lf4010Barrera lf2000
Dubón cf3110Smith 3b2000
Maldonado c3010Pache cf3000
Gurriel ph-1b1110

Houston0010000045
Oakland0000003014

DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 2. 2B_Peña (7), Alvarez (5), Andrus 2 (13). HR_Bethancourt (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander723326
Abreu W,3-0100001
Pressly S,10-12121101
Oakland
Irvin52-361122
Acevedo2-310000
Puk11-310000
Jiménez L,2-3 H,22-324421
Selman BS,0-12-310010

HBP_Verlander (Barrera), Puk (Alvarez). WP_Irvin, Jiménez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_5,189 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

