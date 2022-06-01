|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Pinder dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|004
|—
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|301
|—
|4
DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 2. 2B_Peña (7), Alvarez (5), Andrus 2 (13). HR_Bethancourt (1).
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Verlander (Barrera), Puk (Alvarez). WP_Irvin, Jiménez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:07. A_5,189 (46,847).
