|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Houston
|000
|050
|000_5
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|0
|0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). RBIs_Alvarez (2), Bregman 2 (4), Tucker (5), Gurriel (1). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Díaz 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Stott). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Gurriel.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 1-0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|97
|0.00
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|67
|8.64
|Alvarado
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|9.00
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Eflin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3. HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).
