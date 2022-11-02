HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals365105111
Altuve 2b511000.278
Peña ss512002.294
Alvarez dh411101.133
Bregman 3b511200.188
Tucker rf201110.286
Gurriel 1b402100.313
Vázquez c301002.250
Díaz lf400003.000
Dubón cf000000---
McCormick cf-lf411003.333

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27000314
Schwarber lf300011.231
Hoskins 1b400000.188
Realmuto c400003.188
Harper dh200012.214
Castellanos rf300003.188
Bohm 3b300003.214
Stott ss300001.000
Segura 2b300000.071
Marsh cf200011.300

Houston000050000_5100
Philadelphia000000000_000

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). RBIs_Alvarez (2), Bregman 2 (4), Tucker (5), Gurriel (1). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Díaz 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Stott). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gurriel.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 1-0600029970.00
Abreu100003150.00
Montero100001100.00
Pressly100011190.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 0-1473304678.64
Alvarado122202229.00
Bellatti10000190.00
Robertson100011110.00
Eflin100003120.00
Hand110000160.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3. HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).

