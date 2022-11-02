|Houston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|050
|000
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Javier W,1-0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Nola L,0-1
|4
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eflin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).
