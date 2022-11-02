HoustonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365105Totals27000
Altuve 2b5110Schwarber lf3000
Peña ss5120Hoskins 1b4000
Alvarez dh4111Realmuto c4000
Bregman 3b5112Harper dh2000
Tucker rf2011Castellanos rf3000
Gurriel 1b4021Bohm 3b3000
Vázquez c3010Stott ss3000
Díaz lf4000Segura 2b3000
Dubón cf0000Marsh cf2000
McCormick cf-lf4110

Houston0000500005
Philadelphia0000000000

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Javier W,1-0600029
Abreu100003
Montero100001
Pressly100011
Philadelphia
Nola L,0-1473304
Alvarado122202
Bellatti100001
Robertson100011
Eflin100003
Hand110000

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).

