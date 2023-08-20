|Portland
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Houston
|4
|1
|—
|5
First Half_1, Houston, Bassi, 9 (penalty kick), 5th minute; 2, Houston, Quinones, 2 (Herrera), 11th; 3, Houston, Baird, 4 (Carrasquilla), 14th; 4, Houston, Escobar, 2 (Baird), 45th+3.
Second Half_5, Houston, Smith, 1 (Clark), 63rd.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Matthew Bingham; Houston, Steve Clark, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Escobar, Houston, 22nd; Zuparic, Portland, 45th+1; Dorsey, Houston, 45th+4; Evander, Portland, 89th; Araujo, Portland, 90th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Ryan Graves, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Calin Radosav.
Lineups
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo (Eric Miller, 46th), Juan David Mosquera (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 69th), Dario Zuparic; Bryan Acosta, Yimmi Chara (Larrys Mabiala, 46th), Evander, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla (Sebastian Blanco, 46th), Franck Boli (Felipe Mora, 46th).
Houston_Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael (Ethan Bartlow, 62nd), Erik Sviatchenko (Daniel Steres, 80th); Artur (Sebastian Kowalczyk, 73rd), Corey Baird, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey, Hector Herrera (Luis Caicedo, 61st); Amine Bassi, Nelson Quinones (Brad Smith, 61st).
