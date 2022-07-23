HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510514
Altuve 2b523100.276
Peña ss401000.263
Alvarez dh211210.310
Bregman 3b401000.245
Tucker rf400001.250
Gurriel 1b401001.235
Díaz lf411000.234
Meyers cf401102.234
Maldonado c411100.166

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327255
Crawford ss511001.264
France 1b411110.307
Winker lf401000.230
Santana dh200020.216
Suárez 3b301112.240
Lewis rf300010.222
Raleigh c400002.202
Frazier 2b401000.237
Moore cf402000.197

Houston100121000_5100
Seattle000001010_270

LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), off Gonzales; Alvarez (28), off Gonzales; Maldonado (10), off Gonzales; France (12), off Urquidy. RBIs_Altuve (34), Alvarez 2 (65), Maldonado (27), Meyers (11), France (50), Suárez (51). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Seattle 4 (France, Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Lewis.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 9-46411231053.93
Martinez110000121.33
Maton1-311120163.66
Stanek, H, 102-300011150.55
Neris, S, 1-3110001173.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 5-1052-395512843.74
Murfee11-310000242.56
Festa100001133.51
Swanson100001111.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-1, Murfee 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).

