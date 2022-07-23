|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|100
|121
|000
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10), France (12). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez (3).
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.