Totals355105Totals33272
Altuve 2b5231Crawford ss5110
Peña ss4010France 1b4111
Alvarez dh2112Winker lf4010
Bregman 3b4010Santana dh2000
Tucker rf4000Suárez 3b3011
Gurriel 1b4010Lewis rf3000
Díaz lf4110Raleigh c4000
Meyers cf4011Frazier 2b4010
Maldonado c4111Moore cf4020

Houston1001210005
Seattle0000010102

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Bregman (21), Díaz (8), Suárez (19), Moore (6). HR_Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10), France (12). SB_Gurriel (4). SF_Alvarez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Urquidy W,9-4641123
Martinez110000
Maton1-311120
Stanek H,102-300011
Neris S,1-3110001
Seattle
Gonzales L,5-1052-395512
Murfee11-310000
Festa100001
Swanson100001

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_45,290 (47,929).

