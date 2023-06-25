|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|37
|5
|6
|5
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Betts 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|DeLuca pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julks dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Busch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|020
|200
|000
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|030
|—
|5
E_Heyward (4). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Tucker (16), Freeman 2 (27). HR_Peña (9), J.Abreu (5), Betts (19), Smith (12). SB_McCormick (7), Meyers (4), Julks (12), Betts (6), DeLuca (1). SF_Betts (3).
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Montero (Betts). WP_Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:04. A_47,273 (56,000).
