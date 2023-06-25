HoustonLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals406106Totals37565
Dubón 2b5110Betts 2b3212
Bregman 3b5011Freeman 1b5121
Tucker rf5110Smith c4112
J.Abreu 1b5122J.Martinez dh4010
McCormick lf4110DeLuca pr-dh0000
Peña ss5212Vargas ph1000
Julks dh4021Peralta lf5010
Meyers cf3010Heyward rf4000
Maldonado c4000Outman cf4000
Rojas ss3100
Busch 3b4000

Houston020200000116
Los Angeles100000030105

E_Heyward (4). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Tucker (16), Freeman 2 (27). HR_Peña (9), J.Abreu (5), Betts (19), Smith (12). SB_McCormick (7), Meyers (4), Julks (12), Betts (6), DeLuca (1). SF_Betts (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Brown631127
Maton H,5100001
Montero BS,1-52-323301
Neris1-310001
Pressly W,2-2201001
S.Martinez S,1-1100001
Los Angeles
Gonsolin554413
Ferguson100000
Brasier110001
Robertson100001
Phillips110001
Graterol111010
Almonte L,3-1121001

HBP_Montero (Betts). WP_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:04. A_47,273 (56,000).

