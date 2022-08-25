MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31372110
Arraez dh300100.322
Correa ss400002.264
Polanco 2b311111.238
Miranda 1b401002.276
Gordon lf411003.275
Kepler rf400000.225
Urshela 3b302000.269
Sánchez c311002.215
Celestino cf301000.257

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32611537
Altuve 2b313010.286
Gurriel 1b402000.248
Alvarez lf400000.294
Bregman 3b332010.267
Vázquez c312111.292
Mancini dh411303.263
Peña ss401100.247
Dubón rf400002.211
Meyers cf300001.212

Minnesota110010000_370
Houston40100001x_6110

LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 5. 2B_Sánchez (20), Altuve (28), Bregman (34), Peña (16). 3B_Gordon (4). HR_Polanco (16), off Garcia; Mancini (16), off Archer. RBIs_Polanco (56), Arraez (41), Mancini 3 (57), Vázquez (46), Peña (45). SB_Vázquez (1). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Arraez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; Houston 1 (Dubón). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 1; Houston 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Celestino, Alvarez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda, Correa, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer, L, 2-7485512884.34
Duran100010201.98
Jax10000183.61
López120001181.88
Megill111113233.48
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 11-8553315884.14
Smith, H, 3110001114.00
Maton, H, 1111000194.38
Neris, H, 21100002153.61
Montero, S, 8-10100001162.56

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:11. A_33,320 (41,168).

