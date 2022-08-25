|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|Arraez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dubón rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Houston
|401
|000
|01x
|—
|6
DP_Minnesota 1, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 5. 2B_Sánchez (20), Altuve (28), Bregman (34), Peña (16). 3B_Gordon (4). HR_Polanco (16), Mancini (16). SB_Vázquez (1). SF_Arraez (2).
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:11. A_33,320 (41,168).
