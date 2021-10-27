AtlantaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals33796
Rosario lf4000Altuve 2b5221
Freeman 1b4011Brantley lf4021
Albies 2b3010Bregman 3b3001
Riley 3b4010Alvarez dh2100
Soler dh4010Correa ss4010
Pederson rf4000Tucker rf3110
Duvall cf4000Gurriel 1b4111
d'Arnaud c4221Siri cf4111
Swanson ss3010Maldonado c4111

Atlanta0100100002
Houston14000110x7

E_Rosario (1), Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Houston 6. 2B_Soler (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Altuve (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1). SF_Bregman (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Fried L,0-1576616
Lee2-300001
Chavez1-300000
Smyly121111
Wright100003
Houston
Urquidy W,1-0562207
Javier H,111-310012
Maton2-300000
Pressly100012
Graveman100001

Fried pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Smyly (Alvarez). WP_Fried, Smyly, Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:11. A_42,833 (41,168).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

