|Atlanta
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|6
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|140
|001
|10x
|—
|7
E_Rosario (1), Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Houston 6. 2B_Soler (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Altuve (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1). SF_Bregman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried L,0-1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Lee
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smyly
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|Urquidy W,1-0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Javier H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fried pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Smyly (Alvarez). WP_Fried, Smyly, Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:11. A_42,833 (41,168).