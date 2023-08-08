|Houston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Rutschman dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Westburg 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Singleton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|014
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|230
|100
|000
|—
|6
DP_Houston 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Westburg (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Tucker (20), Mountcastle (14), Rutschman (15). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Diaz (6), McCann (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez
|7
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Stanek W,3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Rodriguez
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Baumann
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista L,6-2 BS,30-36
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Krehbiel
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Baumann pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Rodriguez (Diaz).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:46. A_24,761 (45,971).
