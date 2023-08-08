HoustonBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367107Totals32686
Altuve 2b4210Rutschman dh3212
Bregman 3b5120Mountcastle 1b4112
Alvarez lf4110Santander rf3000
Tucker rf4225McKenna rf0000
Diaz dh-c3001Hays lf4000
J.Abreu 1b5000Henderson ss4010
Peña ss4031Westburg 2b-3b4120
Meyers cf4010Urías 3b3110
Maldonado c3000Frazier 2b1000
Singleton ph0100McCann c2112
Pressly p0000O'Hearn ph1000
Mateo cf3010

Houston0020000147
Baltimore2301000006

DP_Houston 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Westburg (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Tucker (20), Mountcastle (14), Rutschman (15). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Diaz (6), McCann (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez786623
Stanek W,3-1100001
Pressly S,27-31100001
Baltimore
Rodriguez662224
Baumann101111
Cano110001
Bautista L,6-2 BS,30-362-334412
Krehbiel1-300000

Baumann pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Rodriguez (Diaz).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:46. A_24,761 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you