|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|8
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.297
|Diaz dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|a-Singleton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|2
|5
|Rutschman dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Westburg 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Mateo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Houston
|002
|000
|014_7
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|230
|100
|000_6
|8
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Westburg (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Bautista; Mountcastle (14), off Valdez; Rutschman (15), off Valdez. RBIs_Tucker 5 (82), Diaz (35), Peña (40), Mountcastle 2 (51), McCann 2 (17), Rutschman 2 (55). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Diaz, McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado, J.Abreu); Baltimore 0. RISP_Houston 4 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_J.Abreu, Mateo, Urías. LIDP_Mountcastle. GIDP_Urías, Hays.
DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|7
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|93
|3.30
|Stanek, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Pressly, S, 27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.98
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|93
|5.84
|Baumann
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.42
|Cano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.82
|Bautista, L, 6-2, BS, 30-36
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|30
|1.52
|Krehbiel
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cano 1-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Diaz).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:46. A_24,761 (45,971).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.