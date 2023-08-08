HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36710748
Altuve 2b421010.280
Bregman 3b512002.246
Alvarez lf411011.289
Tucker rf422510.297
Diaz dh-c300102.272
J.Abreu 1b500000.234
Peña ss403101.244
Meyers cf401000.234
Maldonado c300002.175
a-Singleton ph010010---
Pressly p000000---

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3268625
Rutschman dh321210.273
Mountcastle 1b411202.266
Santander rf300010.254
McKenna rf000000.248
Hays lf400001.284
Henderson ss401000.243
Westburg 2b-3b412000.283
Urías 3b311000.256
Frazier 2b100000.242
McCann c211200.222
b-O'Hearn ph100001.307
Mateo cf301001.215

Houston002000014_7100
Baltimore230100000_680

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Westburg (7). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Bautista; Mountcastle (14), off Valdez; Rutschman (15), off Valdez. RBIs_Tucker 5 (82), Diaz (35), Peña (40), Mountcastle 2 (51), McCann 2 (17), Rutschman 2 (55). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Diaz, McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado, J.Abreu); Baltimore 0. RISP_Houston 4 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_J.Abreu, Mateo, Urías. LIDP_Mountcastle. GIDP_Urías, Hays.

DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; J.Abreu, Peña, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez786623933.30
Stanek, W, 3-110000194.50
Pressly, S, 27-31100001132.98
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez662224935.84
Baumann101111143.42
Cano110001181.82
Bautista, L, 6-2, BS, 30-362-334412301.52
Krehbiel1-30000010.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cano 1-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Diaz).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:46. A_24,761 (45,971).

