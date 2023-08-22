BostonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals373103Totals33787
Verdugo rf2000Altuve 2b4000
W.Abreu rf3120Meyers cf1010
Devers 3b4110Bregman 3b4210
Turner dh5022Tucker rf5212
Yoshida lf5010Diaz 1b4111
Duvall cf4121McCormick lf4101
Casas 1b3000Dubón cf-2b3110
Story ss4010Singleton dh3022
Urías 2b3000Peña ss2000
Wong c4010Maldonado c3011

Boston0000000123
Houston20010040x7

E_Devers (16), Llovera (1), W.Abreu (1), Altuve (3). DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 10, Houston 8. 2B_Wong (22), Duvall (18), W.Abreu (1), Devers (28), Singleton 2 (2), Meyers (16). HR_Duvall (13), Tucker (25). SB_McCormick (14). S_Maldonado (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck L,3-7543332
Winckowski110012
Llovera124011
Bernardino110001
Houston
Verlander W,3-1650019
Graveman H,2110012
Stanek111100
Montero132201

HBP_Verlander (Casas). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:53. A_33,042 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you