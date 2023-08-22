|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Abreu rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Singleton dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|Houston
|200
|100
|40x
|—
|7
E_Devers (16), Llovera (1), W.Abreu (1), Altuve (3). DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 10, Houston 8. 2B_Wong (22), Duvall (18), W.Abreu (1), Devers (28), Singleton 2 (2), Meyers (16). HR_Duvall (13), Tucker (25). SB_McCormick (14). S_Maldonado (9).
HBP_Verlander (Casas). WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:53. A_33,042 (41,000).
