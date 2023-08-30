HoustonBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377127Totals34474
Altuve 2b5110Rafaela ss4111
Bregman 3b5121Turner dh4011
Alvarez lf4010Devers 3b4001
Dubón pr-cf0000Duvall cf3010
Tucker rf3100Refsnyder lf4000
McCormick cf-lf5111Verdugo rf4000
Brantley dh4122Urías 2b4110
Singleton 1b4011Casas 1b4130
Peña ss4221Wong c3101
Maldonado c3021

Houston0331000007
Boston0000040004

E_Peña (13). DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Peña (26), Bregman (23), Casas (19), Rafaela (1), Duvall (22). 3B_Peña (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W,10-9654205
Graveman H,32-310010
Neris H,2611-300011
Pressly S,29-34110001
Boston
Crawford L,6-722-376611
Jacques1-300001
Whitlock241122
Schreiber100001
Martin100001
Jansen100001
Llovera110010

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:06. A_31,045 (37,755).

