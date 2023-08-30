|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rafaela ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Dubón pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Singleton 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Houston
|033
|100
|000
|—
|7
|Boston
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
E_Peña (13). DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Peña (26), Bregman (23), Casas (19), Rafaela (1), Duvall (22). 3B_Peña (3).
|2
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:06. A_31,045 (37,755).
