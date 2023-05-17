ChicagoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396136Totals387137
Morel cf5231Peña ss5220
Swanson ss6111Bregman 3b4332
Happ lf3121Alvarez lf5000
Suzuki rf3233Tucker dh5032
Wisdom 3b5010J.Abreu 1b4011
Mervis 1b5000McCormick rf4000
Mancini dh5020Diaz c4120
Gomes c5000Meyers cf4122
Mastrobuoni 2b2010Hensley 2b3000
Dubón ph0000

Chicago3021000006
Houston1000000247

E_Wisdom (5). LOB_Chicago 14, Houston 8. 2B_Mastrobuoni (2), Happ 2 (13), Wisdom (6), Tucker (8), Bregman (5), Peña (10). 3B_Swanson (1), Peña (1). HR_Suzuki 2 (5), Morel (5), Bregman (6), Meyers (3). SB_Mastrobuoni (2). SF_Happ (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly641108
Alzolay120001
Leiter Jr.132203
Thompson023310
Hughes L,0-2 BS,0-21-321110
Houston
France32-396622
Martinez11-310011
Stanek110012
Montero100011
Neris110011
B.Abreu W,2-0110012

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_35,749 (41,000).

