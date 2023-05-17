|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|7
|9
|Morel cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.371
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.286
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Mervis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.214
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|2
|12
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bregman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.224
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Tucker dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Hensley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|a-Dubón ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Chicago
|302
|100
|000_6
|13
|1
|Houston
|100
|000
|024_7
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Hensley in the 9th.
E_Wisdom (5). LOB_Chicago 14, Houston 8. 2B_Mastrobuoni (2), Happ 2 (13), Wisdom (6), Tucker (8), Bregman (5), Peña (10). 3B_Swanson (1), Peña (1). HR_Suzuki 2 (5), off France; Morel (5), off France; Bregman (6), off Smyly; Meyers (3), off Thompson. RBIs_Swanson (16), Happ (19), Suzuki 3 (17), Morel (10), Bregman 2 (21), J.Abreu (17), Meyers 2 (13), Tucker 2 (29). SB_Mastrobuoni (2). SF_Happ.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Wisdom, Swanson 2, Morel 2, Mervis 3); Houston 1 (Hensley). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Houston 3 for 7.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|84
|2.86
|Alzolay
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.99
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|22
|2.00
|Thompson
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4.22
|Hughes, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.70
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|2
|72
|4.11
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.08
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.40
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.11
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.40
|B.Abreu, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.27
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-1, Martinez 2-0. IBB_off Hughes (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:50. A_35,749 (41,000).
