ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39613679
Morel cf523111.371
Swanson ss611101.269
Happ lf312111.303
Suzuki rf323320.286
Wisdom 3b501003.238
Mervis 1b500001.220
Mancini dh502001.262
Gomes c500001.282
Mastrobuoni 2b201030.214

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals387137212
Peña ss522000.259
Bregman 3b433211.224
Alvarez lf500003.287
Tucker dh503201.275
J.Abreu 1b401102.220
McCormick rf400002.250
Diaz c412000.240
Meyers cf412201.245
Hensley 2b300002.130
a-Dubón ph000010.309

Chicago302100000_6131
Houston100000024_7130

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Hensley in the 9th.

E_Wisdom (5). LOB_Chicago 14, Houston 8. 2B_Mastrobuoni (2), Happ 2 (13), Wisdom (6), Tucker (8), Bregman (5), Peña (10). 3B_Swanson (1), Peña (1). HR_Suzuki 2 (5), off France; Morel (5), off France; Bregman (6), off Smyly; Meyers (3), off Thompson. RBIs_Swanson (16), Happ (19), Suzuki 3 (17), Morel (10), Bregman 2 (21), J.Abreu (17), Meyers 2 (13), Tucker 2 (29). SB_Mastrobuoni (2). SF_Happ.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Wisdom, Swanson 2, Morel 2, Mervis 3); Houston 1 (Hensley). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Houston 3 for 7.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly641108842.86
Alzolay120001181.99
Leiter Jr.132203222.00
Thompson02331094.22
Hughes, L, 0-2, BS, 0-21-32111084.70
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France32-396622724.11
Martinez11-310011194.08
Stanek110012244.40
Montero100011206.11
Neris110011171.40
B.Abreu, W, 2-0110012221.27

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-1, Martinez 2-0. IBB_off Hughes (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_35,749 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you