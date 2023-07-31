|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|6
|9
|2
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.281
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Julks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001_3
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|004
|12x_7
|7
|0
LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B_B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR_Alvarez (19), off Morgan. RBIs_B.Naylor (13), Straw (20), Kwan (38), Tucker 2 (72), Alvarez 3 (59), Meyers (24). SB_Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF_Straw, Kwan, Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Ramírez, Bell, Kwan); Houston 5 (Bregman, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_J.Naylor, Peña, Julks. LIDP_Diaz. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|68
|1.69
|Morgan, L, 4-2, BS, 1-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.32
|Sandlin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.48
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|29
|3.68
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 7-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|97
|2.85
|B.Abreu, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.50
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.62
|Pressly, S, 25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.17
Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1, Sandlin 1-0, Norris 3-0, Pressly 3-1. HBP_Syndergaard (Diaz). WP_Kelly(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:45. A_30,165 (41,000).
