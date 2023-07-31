ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3239349
Kwan lf301110.278
Giménez 2b500003.234
Ramírez 3b301011.292
J.Naylor 1b300010.306
Bell dh411001.233
Brennan rf411001.262
Arias ss413001.209
B.Naylor c301111.217
Straw cf301101.235

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2977692
Altuve 2b221030.281
Peña ss300020.238
Tucker rf412201.301
Bregman 3b310020.252
Alvarez lf311310.286
J.Abreu 1b300010.243
Diaz c312000.271
Julks dh400001.247
Meyers cf411100.231

Cleveland020000001_390
Houston00000412x_770

LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B_B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR_Alvarez (19), off Morgan. RBIs_B.Naylor (13), Straw (20), Kwan (38), Tucker 2 (72), Alvarez 3 (59), Meyers (24). SB_Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF_Straw, Kwan, Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Ramírez, Bell, Kwan); Houston 5 (Bregman, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_J.Naylor, Peña, Julks. LIDP_Diaz. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard51-321120681.69
Morgan, L, 4-2, BS, 1-21-333310123.32
Sandlin1-30000183.48
Kelly2-301141293.68
Norris11-322220303.38
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 7-3772226972.85
B.Abreu, H, 18100012192.50
Stanek021110154.62
Pressly, S, 25-29100001133.17

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1, Sandlin 1-0, Norris 3-0, Pressly 3-1. HBP_Syndergaard (Diaz). WP_Kelly(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:45. A_30,165 (41,000).

