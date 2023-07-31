ClevelandHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32393Totals29776
Kwan lf3011Altuve 2b2210
Giménez 2b5000Peña ss3000
Ramírez 3b3010Tucker rf4122
J.Naylor 1b3000Bregman 3b3100
Bell dh4110Alvarez lf3113
Brennan rf4110J.Abreu 1b3000
Arias ss4130Diaz c3120
B.Naylor c3011Julks dh4000
Straw cf3011Meyers cf4111

Cleveland0200000013
Houston00000412x7

DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B_B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR_Alvarez (19). SB_Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF_Straw (3), Kwan (4), Tucker (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Syndergaard51-321120
Morgan L,4-2 BS,1-21-333310
Sandlin1-300001
Kelly2-301141
Norris11-322220
Houston
France W,7-3772226
B.Abreu H,18100012
Stanek021110
Pressly S,25-29100001

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Syndergaard (Diaz). WP_Kelly(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:45. A_30,165 (41,000).

