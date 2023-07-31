|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|6
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Julks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|004
|12x
|—
|7
DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B_B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR_Alvarez (19). SB_Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF_Straw (3), Kwan (4), Tucker (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Syndergaard
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Morgan L,4-2 BS,1-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Sandlin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Houston
|France W,7-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|B.Abreu H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pressly S,25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Syndergaard (Diaz). WP_Kelly(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:45. A_30,165 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.