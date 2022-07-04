Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36611637
Merrifield 2b512001.237
Benintendi lf413210.314
Witt Jr. ss411011.233
Pasquantino dh301010.176
Dozier 1b401200.259
Melendez c422201.223
Olivares rf400003.286
Isbel rf000000.222
Taylor cf411001.274
Lopez 3b400000.228

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3277765
Altuve 2b501100.278
Peña ss421010.278
Alvarez dh321122.310
Bregman 3b210020.237
Tucker rf301300.259
Gurriel 1b401100.226
Meyers cf411000.273
Dubón lf411102.213
Lee c200010.000
a-Díaz ph100001.211
Maldonado c000000.151

Kansas City221000010_6111
Houston000110131_771

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Lee in the 8th.

E_Heasley (1), Peña (12). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Meyers (1). HR_Melendez (7), off Odorizzi; Melendez (8), off Maton; Alvarez (24), off Barlow. RBIs_Dozier 2 (27), Benintendi 2 (31), Melendez 2 (20), Tucker 3 (56), Altuve (29), Dubón (8), Gurriel (23), Alvarez (57). SB_Merrifield (14). CS_Witt Jr. (3). SF_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); Houston 2 (Díaz, Gurriel). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dubón. GIDP_Lopez, Dozier.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley632123924.76
Mills, H, 2112220285.06
Garrett012220176.75
Clarke, BS, 1-4110002174.33
Barlow, L, 2-22-31110092.45
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi495513904.04
Martinez310013330.83
Maton111101123.82
Stanek, W, 1-0100010190.67

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-1, Clarke 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:19. A_33,936 (41,168).

