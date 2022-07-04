|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|3
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Kansas City
|221
|000
|010_6
|11
|1
|Houston
|000
|110
|131_7
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Lee in the 8th.
E_Heasley (1), Peña (12). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Meyers (1). HR_Melendez (7), off Odorizzi; Melendez (8), off Maton; Alvarez (24), off Barlow. RBIs_Dozier 2 (27), Benintendi 2 (31), Melendez 2 (20), Tucker 3 (56), Altuve (29), Dubón (8), Gurriel (23), Alvarez (57). SB_Merrifield (14). CS_Witt Jr. (3). SF_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); Houston 2 (Díaz, Gurriel). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dubón. GIDP_Lopez, Dozier.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|92
|4.76
|Mills, H, 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|28
|5.06
|Garrett
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|6.75
|Clarke, BS, 1-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.33
|Barlow, L, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|90
|4.04
|Martinez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|0.83
|Maton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.82
|Stanek, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.67
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-1, Clarke 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:19. A_33,936 (41,168).
