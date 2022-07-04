|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|221
|000
|010
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|110
|131
|—
|7
E_Heasley (1), Peña (12). DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Meyers (1). HR_Melendez 2 (8), Alvarez (24). SB_Merrifield (14). SF_Tucker (2).
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Mills pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:19. A_33,936 (41,168).
