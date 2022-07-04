Kansas CityHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366116Totals32777
Merrifield 2b5120Altuve 2b5011
Benintendi lf4132Peña ss4210
Witt Jr. ss4110Alvarez dh3211
Pasquantino dh3010Bregman 3b2100
Dozier 1b4012Tucker rf3013
Melendez c4222Gurriel 1b4011
Olivares rf4000Meyers cf4110
Isbel rf0000Dubón lf4111
Taylor cf4110Lee c2000
Lopez 3b4000Díaz ph1000
Maldonado c0000

Kansas City2210000106
Houston0001101317

E_Heasley (1), Peña (12). DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Meyers (1). HR_Melendez 2 (8), Alvarez (24). SB_Merrifield (14). SF_Tucker (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley632123
Mills H,2112220
Garrett012220
Clarke BS,1-4110002
Barlow L,2-22-311100
Houston
Odorizzi495513
Martinez310013
Maton111101
Stanek W,1-0100010

Mills pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:19. A_33,936 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you