San FranciscoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals347107
Wade Jr. 1b3221Dubón 2b5232
Estrada ss4000Bregman 3b5111
Pederson dh3112Alvarez dh2100
Haniger lf4000J.Abreu 1b4012
Conforto rf4000Tucker rf3100
Davis 3b3010Peña ss4021
Sabol c4010Julks lf4011
Villar 2b4000Meyers cf3210
Wisely cf3000Maldonado c4010

San Francisco0020000103
Houston10001050x7

LOB_San Francisco 5, Houston 7. 2B_Dubón (7). HR_Pederson (3), Wade Jr. (6). SB_Dubón (3).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Stripling552205
Ta.Rogers2-310000
Hjelle L,1-1135530
Beck11-310002
Houston
Garcia010000
Bielak422236
Maton200000
Stanek W,2-1100000
Montero111102
Pressly110001

Hjelle pitched to 8 batters in the 7th, Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 1st.

HBP_Ta.Rogers (Alvarez). WP_Hjelle.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:38. A_30,915 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you