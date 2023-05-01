|San Francisco
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Dubón 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sabol c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Wisely cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Houston
|100
|010
|50x
|—
|7
LOB_San Francisco 5, Houston 7. 2B_Dubón (7). HR_Pederson (3), Wade Jr. (6). SB_Dubón (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stripling
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Ta.Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hjelle L,1-1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Beck
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Garcia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bielak
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hjelle pitched to 8 batters in the 7th, Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 1st.
HBP_Ta.Rogers (Alvarez). WP_Hjelle.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:38. A_30,915 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.