Los AngelesHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals32898
Ohtani dh3010Altuve 2b4010
Ward rf4000Díaz pr-2b0000
Walsh 1b4000Brantley lf5121
Stassi c3111Bregman 3b4220
Marsh cf4110Alvarez dh5334
Mayfield 3b3110Gurriel 1b4000
Adell lf4010Tucker rf2100
Wade 2b3012Peña ss3011
Velazquez ss4000Siri cf3001
Maldonado c2101

Los Angeles0200010003
Houston20020121x8

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Marsh (2), Wade (2), Bregman (1). HR_Stassi (2), Alvarez 2 (3). S_Wade (2), Maldonado (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen L,1-131-344422
Mayers12-300011
Warren2-311120
Bradley11-322201
Rosenberg121112
Houston
Garcia W,1-052-343317
Maton H,311-320010
Montero100003
Neris100002

HBP_Lorenzen (Siri), Neris (Mayfield).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_42,646 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you