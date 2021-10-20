HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38912856
Altuve 2b421110.125
Brantley lf512301.235
Bregman 3b421110.188
Alvarez dh412110.357
Correa ss512001.353
Tucker rf501102.267
Gurriel 1b411010.429
McCormick cf201011.400
b-Díaz ph100001.000
Siri cf000000.000
Maldonado c200000.000
a-Castro ph-c211100.667

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33252710
Schwarber 1b400011.176
Hernández cf501001.500
Devers 3b411010.294
Bogaerts ss512202.278
Verdugo lf300010.286
Martinez dh300013.286
Renfroe rf200021.091
Vázquez c300010.182
Arroyo 2b301001.286
c-Shaw ph100001.000

Houston100000017_9121
Boston200000000_252

a-lined out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. c-struck out for Arroyo in the 9th.

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Pivetta; Altuve (2), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman (1), Altuve (4), Castro (2), Brantley 3 (3), Alvarez (2), Tucker (5), Bogaerts 2 (2). SB_Verdugo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado 2, Gurriel); Boston 7 (Renfroe 2, Devers, Hernández, Martinez, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 9; Boston 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arroyo. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Schwarber).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke11-3122303713.50
Raley2-300011163.00
Javier320023570.00
Maton100001112.70
Graveman, W, 1-0200012300.00
Pressly120003224.50
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta521123651.80
J.Taylor, H, 22-31000060.00
Ottavino, H, 11-30000140.00
Whitlock, BS, 0-1231100262.25
Eovaldi, L, 1-12-3244222410.50
Pérez1-343210119.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Maton 1-0, Ottavino 1-0, Pérez 3-3. IBB_off Eovaldi (Gurriel), off Pérez (Bregman). WP_Pivetta. PB_Castro (0).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

