HoustonBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals389128Totals33252
Altuve 2b4211Schwarber 1b4000
Brantley lf5123Hernández cf5010
Bregman 3b4211Devers 3b4110
Alvarez dh4121Bogaerts ss5122
Correa ss5120Verdugo lf3000
Tucker rf5011Martinez dh3000
Gurriel 1b4110Renfroe rf2000
McCormick cf2010Vázquez c3000
Díaz ph1000Arroyo 2b3010
Siri cf0000Shaw ph1000
Maldonado c2000
Castro ph-c2111

Houston1000000179
Boston2000000002

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Verdugo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Greinke11-312230
Raley2-300011
Javier320023
Maton100001
Graveman W,1-0200012
Pressly120003
Boston
Pivetta521123
J.Taylor H,22-310000
Ottavino H,11-300001
Whitlock BS,0-1231100
Eovaldi L,1-12-324422
Pérez1-343210

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

