|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|100
|000
|017
|—
|9
|Boston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Verdugo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Raley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Javier
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boston
|Pivetta
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J.Taylor H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock BS,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Eovaldi L,1-1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pérez
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.
T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).