BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37411447
Verdugo rf513000.274
Devers 3b501001.273
Yoshida lf511100.296
Casas 1b401011.253
Duvall cf513301.250
Story dh400013.186
Reyes ss400000.320
McGuire c402001.275
Urías 2b110020.250

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41916938
Altuve 2b611001.322
Bregman 3b323120.256
Tucker rf301010.297
Alvarez dh411200.278
McCormick lf522402.286
Diaz 1b512101.281
Peña ss502000.248
Meyers cf512001.231
Maldonado c512103.176

Boston300001000_4112
Houston13030002x_9160

E_McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR_Duvall (12), off Javier; McCormick (18), off Paxton; McCormick (19), off Murphy; Diaz (18), off Murphy. RBIs_Duvall 3 (38), Yoshida (61), Alvarez 2 (68), Maldonado (23), Bregman (82), McCormick 4 (54), Diaz (44). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Reyes, Duvall 2, Yoshida, McGuire, Story, Devers); Houston 8 (Altuve, Meyers 3, Peña 2, Diaz, Tucker). RISP_Boston 3 for 18; Houston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Yoshida, Altuve. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Diaz).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton, L, 7-44976341013.79
Murphy472204803.72
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 9-25733331054.52
Martinez121111265.40
Neris, H, 25100002222.09
Abreu, H, 21110000122.17
Pressly110001132.82

HBP_Javier (Urías). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:12. A_31,590 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you