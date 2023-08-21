|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|7
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Story dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.186
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Urías 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|3
|8
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|McCormick lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.286
|Diaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.176
|Boston
|300
|001
|000_4
|11
|2
|Houston
|130
|300
|02x_9
|16
|0
E_McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR_Duvall (12), off Javier; McCormick (18), off Paxton; McCormick (19), off Murphy; Diaz (18), off Murphy. RBIs_Duvall 3 (38), Yoshida (61), Alvarez 2 (68), Maldonado (23), Bregman (82), McCormick 4 (54), Diaz (44). SF_Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Reyes, Duvall 2, Yoshida, McGuire, Story, Devers); Houston 8 (Altuve, Meyers 3, Peña 2, Diaz, Tucker). RISP_Boston 3 for 18; Houston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Yoshida, Altuve. GIDP_Devers.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 7-4
|4
|9
|7
|6
|3
|4
|101
|3.79
|Murphy
|4
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|80
|3.72
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 9-2
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|105
|4.52
|Martinez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.40
|Neris, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.09
|Abreu, H, 21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.17
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.82
HBP_Javier (Urías). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:12. A_31,590 (41,000).
