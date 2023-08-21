BostonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals374114Totals419169
Verdugo rf5130Altuve 2b6110
Devers 3b5010Bregman 3b3231
Yoshida lf5111Tucker rf3010
Casas 1b4010Alvarez dh4112
Duvall cf5133McCormick lf5224
Story dh4000Diaz 1b5121
Reyes ss4000Peña ss5020
McGuire c4020Meyers cf5120
Urías 2b1100Maldonado c5121

Boston3000010004
Houston13030002x9

E_McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). DP_Boston 0, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR_Duvall (12), McCormick 2 (19), Diaz (18). SF_Alvarez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Paxton L,7-4497634
Murphy472204
Houston
Javier W,9-2573333
Martinez121111
Neris H,25100002
Abreu H,21110000
Pressly110001

HBP_Javier (Urías). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:12. A_31,590 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you