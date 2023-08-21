|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|McCormick lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Story dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Urías 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Boston
|300
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Houston
|130
|300
|02x
|—
|9
E_McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). DP_Boston 0, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR_Duvall (12), McCormick 2 (19), Diaz (18). SF_Alvarez (3).
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Javier (Urías). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:12. A_31,590 (41,000).
