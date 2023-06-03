Los AngelesHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals386124Totals339129
Ohtani dh5242Dubón 2b4121
Trout cf5011Peña ss4320
Drury 2b4010Alvarez dh4111
Ward lf5010Bregman 3b1114
Thaiss c4010J.Abreu 1b5011
Renfroe rf4111McCormick rf5122
Walsh 1b4000Julks lf4000
Rengifo 3b4230Meyers cf3110
Soto ss3100Maldonado c3120

Los Angeles0010004016
Houston10150020x9

DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 9. 2B_Thaiss (5), Rengifo (4), Ohtani (9), Peña (14), McCormick (7), Meyers (8). 3B_Ohtani (3). HR_Renfroe (11), Bregman (8), McCormick (5). SF_Dubón (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,3-531-386634
Webb2-311100
Bachman200040
Joyce132201
Soriano100011
Houston
Javier W,7-1661105
Stanek1-334410
Neris H,112-310021
Montero100000
Pressly121102

WP_Neris, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:12. A_39,222 (41,000).

