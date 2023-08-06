HoustonNew York
Totals33969Totals36787
Altuve 2b4110Bauers 1b4101
Bregman 3b5000Judge dh4001
Alvarez lf4112Torres 2b4332
Tucker dh3100Stanton rf6000
McCormick rf3100LeMahieu 3b4120
J.Abreu 1b4000Kiner-Falefa lf2100
Peña ss3210Bader cf5132
Meyers cf4226Volpe ss4001
Maldonado c3111Higashioka c3000
McKinney ph0000

Houston0320040009
New York1004010107

E_Peña (10). LOB_Houston 2, New York 15. 2B_LeMahieu (18), Torres (17). HR_Meyers 2 (9), Alvarez (21), Maldonado (9), Torres (18). SB_Tucker (23), Altuve (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Urquidy31-335531
Maton1-300021
France W,8-331-331034
Neris H,232-311121
B.Abreu S,4-811-310022
New York
Rodón22-335525
Brito12-300022
Peralta L,3-212-334413
Middleton200003
A.Abreu100001

HBP_Maton (Volpe). WP_France.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:28. A_46,345 (47,309).

