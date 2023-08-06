|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|9
|6
|9
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Tucker dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Meyers cf
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|032
|004
|000
|—
|9
|New York
|100
|401
|010
|—
|7
E_Peña (10). LOB_Houston 2, New York 15. 2B_LeMahieu (18), Torres (17). HR_Meyers 2 (9), Alvarez (21), Maldonado (9), Torres (18). SB_Tucker (23), Altuve (10).
|3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Maton (Volpe). WP_France.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:28. A_46,345 (47,309).
