HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35999Totals32241
Altuve 2b2100Semien ss4000
McCormick lf1000Seager dh3111
Brantley dh4120García rf4120
Matijevic ph-dh1000Calhoun lf3000
Bregman 3b4100Reks lf1000
Alvarez lf4112Heim c4000
Dubón 2b0000Lowe 1b4000
Tucker rf4111Duran 2b3010
Gurriel 1b4112B.Miller 3b3000
Díaz ss3110Taveras cf3000
Siri cf4111
Maldonado c4123

Houston6001000209
Texas1010000002

E_Díaz (2). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), Gurriel (4), Seager (13). SB_García (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia W,4-5642109
Maton100003
Martinez100011
Bielak100001
Texas
T.Miller L,0-12-346620
Tinoco21-300011
Allard553304
Culberson100000

HBP_T.Miller (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you