|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|3
|5
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Matijevic ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Díaz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.160
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|1
|1
|14
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Duran 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|B.Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Houston
|600
|100
|020_9
|9
|1
|Texas
|101
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Brantley in the 9th.
E_Díaz (2). LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), off Allard; Gurriel (4), off Allard; Seager (13), off Garcia. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (45), Tucker (39), Siri (8), Maldonado 3 (16), Gurriel 2 (17), Seager (29). SB_García (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Texas 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_Texas 1 (B.Miller, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 4-5
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|92
|3.41
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.33
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Bielak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Miller, L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|39
|18.00
|Tinoco
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
|Allard
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|58
|5.06
|Culberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0. HBP_T.Miller (Altuve). PB_Heim (2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.