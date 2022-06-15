HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3599935
Altuve 2b210011.274
McCormick lf100000.219
Brantley dh412000.300
a-Matijevic ph-dh100000.000
Bregman 3b410010.214
Alvarez lf411201.312
Dubón 2b000000.188
Tucker rf411101.260
Gurriel 1b411200.218
Díaz ss311011.217
Siri cf411101.195
Maldonado c412300.160

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32241114
Semien ss400002.224
Seager dh311110.224
García rf412001.248
Calhoun lf300001.234
Reks lf100001.276
Heim c400000.243
Lowe 1b400002.276
Duran 2b301002.326
B.Miller 3b300002.223
Taveras cf300003.111

Houston600100020_991
Texas101000000_240

a-flied out for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Díaz (2). LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), off Allard; Gurriel (4), off Allard; Seager (13), off Garcia. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (45), Tucker (39), Siri (8), Maldonado 3 (16), Gurriel 2 (17), Seager (29). SB_García (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Texas 1 (B.Miller, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 4-5642109923.41
Maton10000393.33
Martinez100011200.00
Bielak100001142.25
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Miller, L, 0-12-3466203918.00
Tinoco21-300011280.00
Allard553304585.06
Culberson100000110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0. HBP_T.Miller (Altuve). PB_Heim (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

