TorontoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32252Totals339109
Springer rf3000Dubón 2b3111
Lukes rf1000Hensley ph-2b1000
Bichette ss3010Bregman 3b4010
Espinal ss1111Alvarez dh3100
Guerrero Jr. dh4000J.Abreu 1b4112
Varsho lf3000Tucker rf3110
Chapman 3b4111Peña ss3100
Belt 1b3010Julks lf4223
Jansen c3000Meyers cf4223
Biggio 2b4000Maldonado c3010
Kiermaier cf3010Salazar ph-c1010

Toronto0100000102
Houston70100100x9

E_Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_J.Abreu (3), Julks (3), Tucker (3). HR_Chapman (4), Espinal (1), Meyers (1), Julks (2). SF_Dubón (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman L,1-242-378725
Bass121112
Cimber11-300002
Pop110003
Houston
Javier W,2-0531125
Maton200004
Martinez111101
Stanek110011

Bass pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:45. A_30,873 (41,000).

