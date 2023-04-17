TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32252311
Springer rf300000.232
Lukes rf100000.000
Bichette ss301002.373
Espinal ss111100.094
Guerrero Jr. dh400003.364
Varsho lf300010.250
Chapman 3b411103.410
Belt 1b301012.167
Jansen c300011.097
Biggio 2b400000.138
Kiermaier cf301000.327

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals339109312
Dubón 2b311100.340
b-Hensley ph-2b100001.175
Bregman 3b401011.197
Alvarez dh310013.273
J.Abreu 1b411201.239
Tucker rf311011.304
Peña ss310000.217
Julks lf422302.310
Meyers cf422302.207
Maldonado c301001.216
a-Salazar ph-c101000.333

Toronto010000010_251
Houston70100100x_9100

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Dubón in the 8th.

E_Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_J.Abreu (3), Julks (3), Tucker (3). HR_Chapman (4), off Javier; Espinal (1), off Martinez; Meyers (1), off Gausman; Julks (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Chapman (16), Espinal (3), J.Abreu 2 (7), Julks 3 (5), Meyers 3 (3), Dubón (3). SF_Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Julks, J.Abreu). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 1-242-378725933.65
Bass121112317.36
Cimber11-300002132.08
Pop110003151.08
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 2-0531125973.68
Maton200004240.00
Martinez111101166.75
Stanek110011243.86

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:45. A_30,873 (41,000).

