|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Lukes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.373
|Espinal ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.094
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.364
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.410
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.097
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|3
|12
|Dubón 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|b-Hensley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Julks lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Meyers cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.207
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Salazar ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Toronto
|010
|000
|010_2
|5
|1
|Houston
|701
|001
|00x_9
|10
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Dubón in the 8th.
E_Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_J.Abreu (3), Julks (3), Tucker (3). HR_Chapman (4), off Javier; Espinal (1), off Martinez; Meyers (1), off Gausman; Julks (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Chapman (16), Espinal (3), J.Abreu 2 (7), Julks 3 (5), Meyers 3 (3), Dubón (3). SF_Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Julks, J.Abreu). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|8
|7
|2
|5
|93
|3.65
|Bass
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|7.36
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.08
|Pop
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.08
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 2-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|97
|3.68
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.00
|Martinez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:45. A_30,873 (41,000).
