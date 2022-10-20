|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.254
|.343
|59
|7
|15
|3
|0
|4
|7
|7
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Peña
|.500
|.500
|8
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.500
|.667
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.429
|.429
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick
|.333
|.429
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.167
|.375
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.143
|.250
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|0
|1.00
|2
|2
|2
|18.0
|9
|4
|2
|2
|4
|30
|Abreu
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|2
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Verlander
|1
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Montero
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
