BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.34359715304778003
Peña.500.500814201101000
Maldonado.500.667412100110000
Gurriel.429.429713001100000
McCormick.333.429622001111000
Bregman.286.375712001310000
Alvarez.167.375611000023000
Tucker.143.250701000010000
Díaz.000.000700000001000
Altuve.000.125700000012001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals201.0022218.09422430
Abreu000.001001.0000011
Neris000.001001.0000001
Pressly000.002022.1000016
Valdez100.001107.0420009
Verlander101.501106.03111111
Montero0013.501000.2211112

