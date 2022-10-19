|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.343
|30
|4
|7
|3
|0
|3
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Peña
|.750
|.750
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick
|.667
|.750
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|2.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|17
|Neris
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Verlander
|1
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Montero
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
