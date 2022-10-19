BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.3433047303452001
Peña.750.750413201100000
McCormick.667.750322001110000
Maldonado.333.333301100100000
Gurriel.250.250411001100000
Tucker.000.000400000000000
Díaz.000.000400000000000
Bregman.000.250300000010000
Alvarez.000.500200000021000
Altuve.000.250300000011001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals102.001119.05222217
Neris000.001001.0000001
Pressly000.001011.1000003
Verlander101.501106.03111111
Montero0013.501000.2211112

