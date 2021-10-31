Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to shortstop. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Alex Bregman strikes out on a foul tip. Yordan Alvarez walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Yordan Alvarez to second. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Braves 0.
Astros fourth. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Braves 0.
Braves sixth. Orlando Arcia pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Orlando Arcia lines out to right field to Michael Brantley. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep right field. Freddie Freeman walks. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Joc Pederson is intentionally walked. Travis d'Arnaud called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Braves 1.
Braves seventh. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to right field. Jorge Soler pinch-hitting for Tyler Matzek. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Astros 2.