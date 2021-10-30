Braves third. Eddie Rosario walks. Freddie Freeman singles to left center field. Eddie Rosario to second. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley doubles to left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Jorge Soler walks. Adam Duvall pops out to Yuli Gurriel. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 1, Astros 0.
Braves eighth. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow left field, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Astros 0.