Orioles first. Adley Rutschman walks. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Adley Rutschman scores. Anthony Santander flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Austin Hays grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Astros 0.
Orioles second. Jordan Westburg grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Ramon Urias triples to deep right field. James McCann reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ramon Urias scores. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. James McCann to second. Adley Rutschman homers to center field. James McCann scores. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Astros 0.
Astros third. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve walks. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yainer Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jorge Mateo. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jordan Westburg to Ryan Mountcastle.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Astros 2.
Orioles fourth. Jordan Westburg doubles to deep right field. Ramon Urias grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu. Jordan Westburg to third. James McCann out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Jake Meyers. Jordan Westburg scores. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Astros 2.
Astros eighth. Kyle Tucker walks. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker steals second. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Ryan Mountcastle. Kyle Tucker to third. Jeremy Pena singles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Jake Meyers flies out to left field to Austin Hays.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Astros 3.
Astros ninth. Jon Singleton pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Jon Singleton walks. Jose Altuve singles to shallow left field. Jon Singleton to second. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez singles to deep center field. Jose Altuve to second. Jon Singleton to third. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jose Altuve scores. Jon Singleton scores. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu pops out to shallow right field to Adam Frazier.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Orioles 6.
