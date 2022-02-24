INCARNATE WORD (6-23)
Hayman 0-4 2-2 2, Glasper 7-15 8-8 23, Lutz 2-8 2-2 7, Morgan 7-15 4-6 23, Swaby 2-3 2-2 8, Griscti 2-3 0-0 5, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0, Mobutu 0-1 0-0 0, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 18-20 68.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (9-15)
Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 2-5 6-7 10, Courseault 7-15 3-4 19, Long 1-6 6-6 9, Lee 9-15 0-0 18, Hofman 5-7 2-2 13, Tordoff 1-2 3-4 5, Tse 2-5 0-0 5, Proctor 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-58 21-25 82.
Halftime_Incarnate Word 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 10-22 (Morgan 5-8, Swaby 2-3, Glasper 1-2, Griscti 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Hayman 0-2), Houston Baptist 5-17 (Courseault 2-6, Hofman 1-2, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Moore 0-1, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 23 (Swaby, Griscti 6), Houston Baptist 36 (Tordoff 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Glasper, Lutz, Swaby 3), Houston Baptist 11 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Houston Baptist 17. A_594 (1,000).