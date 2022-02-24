|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayman
|21
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Glasper
|40
|7-15
|8-8
|1-4
|3
|3
|23
|Lutz
|35
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|7
|Morgan
|37
|7-15
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|23
|Swaby
|40
|2-3
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|3
|8
|Griscti
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|5
|Ezedinma
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Mobutu
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zevgaras
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|18-20
|5-23
|9
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .400, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Morgan 5-8, Swaby 2-3, Glasper 1-2, Griscti 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Hayman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Glasper 5, Griscti 3, Lutz 2, Swaby 2, Zevgaras 2, Hayman, Morgan).
Steals: 5 (Lutz 2, Swaby 2, Hayman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Iyeyemi
|14
|2-5
|6-7
|1-2
|0
|4
|10
|Courseault
|34
|7-15
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|19
|Long
|33
|1-6
|6-6
|1-1
|3
|1
|9
|Lee
|33
|9-15
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|2
|18
|Hofman
|32
|5-7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|13
|Tordoff
|26
|1-2
|3-4
|3-9
|1
|2
|5
|Tse
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|5
|Proctor
|11
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|21-25
|11-36
|11
|17
|82
Percentages: FG .483, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Courseault 2-6, Hofman 1-2, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Moore 0-1, Lee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Courseault).
Turnovers: 12 (Lee 3, Iyeyemi 2, Long 2, Tse 2, Moore, Proctor, Tordoff).
Steals: 10 (Lee 5, Long 3, Courseault, Proctor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|35
|33
|—
|68
|Houston Baptist
|34
|48
|—
|82
A_594 (1,000).