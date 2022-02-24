FGFTReb
INCARNATE WORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayman210-42-20-1042
Glasper407-158-81-43323
Lutz352-82-20-3337
Morgan377-154-61-30223
Swaby402-32-21-6338
Griscti142-30-02-6045
Ezedinma70-10-00-0020
Mobutu30-10-00-0000
Zevgaras30-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5018-205-2392168

Percentages: FG .400, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Morgan 5-8, Swaby 2-3, Glasper 1-2, Griscti 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Hayman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Glasper 5, Griscti 3, Lutz 2, Swaby 2, Zevgaras 2, Hayman, Morgan).

Steals: 5 (Lutz 2, Swaby 2, Hayman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore40-10-00-1000
Iyeyemi142-56-71-20410
Courseault347-153-41-40219
Long331-66-61-1319
Lee339-150-02-64218
Hofman325-72-21-50413
Tordoff261-23-43-9125
Tse132-50-01-5205
Proctor111-21-21-3123
Totals20028-5821-2511-36111782

Percentages: FG .483, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Courseault 2-6, Hofman 1-2, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Moore 0-1, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Courseault).

Turnovers: 12 (Lee 3, Iyeyemi 2, Long 2, Tse 2, Moore, Proctor, Tordoff).

Steals: 10 (Lee 5, Long 3, Courseault, Proctor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word353368
Houston Baptist344882

A_594 (1,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

