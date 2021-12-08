CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-4)
Hawkins 6-20 3-6 17, Laurent 1-1 0-0 2, Blakely 3-6 0-0 8, Capaci 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 8-17 4-4 23, Jenkins 4-8 0-0 11, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Irving 0-2 0-0 0, Prince-Sadler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-10 67.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-5)
Hofman 7-10 2-3 19, Tordoff 8-11 3-4 19, Long 4-12 0-0 10, Tse 1-6 0-0 2, Lee 10-12 3-5 23, Boothman 0-5 4-4 4, Courseault 0-6 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 1-2 2-2 4, Proctor 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 32-66 15-20 84.
Halftime_Houston Baptist 51-22. 3-Point Goals_Champion Christian College 12-34 (Jenkins 3-4, Williams 3-8, Blakely 2-4, Hawkins 2-9, Scott 1-1, Capaci 1-5, Prince-Sadler 0-1, Irving 0-2), Houston Baptist 5-17 (Hofman 3-5, Long 2-6, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1, Boothman 0-4). Fouled Out_Hofman. Rebounds_Champion Christian College 30 (Hawkins 8), Houston Baptist 43 (Tordoff 10). Assists_Champion Christian College 14 (Williams 8), Houston Baptist 21 (Tse 7). Total Fouls_Champion Christian College 19, Houston Baptist 16.